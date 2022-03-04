Everything you need to know about Opening Day, the rest of Opening Weekend, and the return of Braves baseball

The Atlanta Braves have several special elements lined up to mark the return of baseball.

ATLANTA — After a tumultuous offseason that included a months-long MLB lockout and the slow-build shock of Freddie Freeman's departure, the champion Braves are finally back.

Beginning Thursday night, Atlanta will enjoy a nearly week-long party to celebrate the return of baseball for the 2022 season, with a homestand running through next Wednesday that includes an opening series against the Cincinnati Reds and then a visit early next week from the Washington Nationals.

The weekend series will include ceremonies for the team's World Series pennant and the presentation of their World Series rings, with World Series-themed giveaways into next week and even a bobblehead day.

Here's everything you need to know about Opening Day and the return of Braves baseball:

Braves Opening Day basics

Time : 8:08 p.m. ET (gates open at 5 p.m.)

: 8:08 p.m. ET (gates open at 5 p.m.) TV : ESPN 2

: ESPN 2 Tickets : Some seats remain officially available through Ticketmaster, with the cheapest available at $160. There are standing-room only tickets also available for $30.

: Some seats remain officially available through Ticketmaster, with the cheapest available at $160. There are standing-room only tickets also available for $30. Parking: Sold out. If you don't mind the walk, there are usually surrounding businesses that will sell parking spaces out of their lots, but your best bet is to probably take an Uber or Lyft.

Braves Opening Day extras

Interested in all the ceremonial activities the team will be hosting? Here's the rundown of those:

Giveaway: Magnetic 2022 season schedules for all fans

Magnetic 2022 season schedules for all fans Pregame Braves Walk : Starts at 4:30 p.m. outside Wahlburgers and runs down Battery Avenue to the First Base Gate. The team says "fans can line the streets of The Battery Atlanta to get up-close to their favorite players" and greet the team as the new season begins.

: Starts at outside Wahlburgers and runs down Battery Avenue to the First Base Gate. The team says "fans can line the streets of The Battery Atlanta to get up-close to their favorite players" and greet the team as the new season begins. Pregame performances : From 5-7 p.m. , the Heavy Hitters, ATL Breakers, Blooper mascot, Tomahawk Team and The Home Depot Tools will all be hanging around the plaza.

: From , the Heavy Hitters, ATL Breakers, Blooper mascot, Tomahawk Team and The Home Depot Tools will all be hanging around the plaza. Pregame concert : At 6 p.m. , a concert will be held in the Georgia Power Pavilion with Party Nation.

: At , a concert will be held in the Georgia Power Pavilion with Party Nation. In-stadium ceremonies : Before the game, the team will play a 2021 World Series Champions recap video, present the World Series pennant in a ceremony, conduct the team introductions for the Reds and Braves and conduct a National Anthem and military flyover. Timothy Miller will sing the National Anthem and the flyover will be conducted by four F-16s from the 100th Fighter Squadron of the Alabama National Guard.

: Before the game, the team will play a 2021 World Series Champions recap video, present the World Series pennant in a ceremony, conduct the team introductions for the Reds and Braves and conduct a National Anthem and military flyover. Timothy Miller will sing the National Anthem and the flyover will be conducted by four F-16s from the 100th Fighter Squadron of the Alabama National Guard. In-game ceremonies : Miller will perform "God Bless America" for the Seventh Inning Stretch.

: Miller will perform "God Bless America" for the Seventh Inning Stretch. Postgame entertainment: The team says that once the game concludes the

"Braves entertainment teams will perform a high-energy show at The Battery Atlanta Splash Pad" with a live DJ on hand until 1 a.m.

Rest of the opening weekend

Friday:

Time : 7:20 p.m. (TBA when gates open)

: 7:20 p.m. (TBA when gates open) TV : Bally Sports Southeast

: Bally Sports Southeast Tickets : Available for $62 at the cheapest, $22 for general admission and $20 for standing room.

: Available for $62 at the cheapest, $22 for general admission and $20 for standing room. Parking : Available starting at $10.

: Available starting at $10. Extras: Magnetic schedule giveaway... pregame ceremony for the team's 2021 award winners... Friendship Christian School to perform National Anthem... Braves entertainment teams in the plaza pregame from 5-7 p.m. ... Fireworks night after the game... entertainment teams at the splash bad with DJ until 1 a.m. postgame.

Saturday

Time : 7:20 p.m. (TBA when gates open)

: 7:20 p.m. (TBA when gates open) TV : Bally Sports Southeast

: Bally Sports Southeast Tickets : Available for $74 at the cheapest. Standing room available for $30.

: Available for $74 at the cheapest. Standing room available for $30. Parking . Available starting at $10.

. Available starting at $10. Extras: World Series ring ceremony pregame... Houston County High School Chorus to perform National Anthem ... Van Halen tribute band performing in plaza at 5:30 p.m. ... Braves entertainment teams in the plaza pregame from 5-7 p.m. ... entertainment teams at the splash bad with DJ until 1 a.m. postgame.

Sunday

Time : 1:35 p.m. (gates open at 11:30 a.m.)

: 1:35 p.m. (gates open at 11:30 a.m.) TV : Bally Sports South

: Bally Sports South Tickets : Available for $20 at the cheapest. General admission for $15.

: Available for $20 at the cheapest. General admission for $15. Parking : Available starting at $10.

: Available starting at $10. Extras: Champions Week poster giveaway for first 15,000 fans... West Side Singing Stingers to perform National Anthem... Stick Ball game at Power Alley in The Battery starting at 11:30 a.m. ... Braves entertainment teams in the plaza pregame from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ... Alumni Sunday autographs and Q&A with Mark Wohlers and Mike Debereau8x at the Georgia Power Pavilion starting at 11:30 a.m. ... Timothy Miller to sing "God Bless America" for Seventh Inning Stretch ... Kids Run the Bases after the game with a complimentary t-shirt ... 2021 World Series documentary viewing in-park after the game.

Next week against the Nationals