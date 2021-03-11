Braves World Series parade to be held in city of Atlanta and Cobb County

The parade will be held this Friday.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves won the World Series and now it's time to celebrate!

The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 Tuesday night in Game 6. The season has been filled with highs and lows. However, the team orchestrated an amazing postseason to come out on top.

A parade is being planned for Friday, Nov. 5. Celebrations will be held around metro Atlanta.

City of Atlanta officials tell 11Alive that details are forthcoming about their specific plans, but on Wednesday, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms confirmed the celebrations.

"We are having a parade. I think the people in Atlanta and the great people in Cobb County are going to be very pleased with the parade we have," she said.

Meanwhile, the Cobb County portion of the parade will begin at 1 p.m. after the event in Atlanta. The Braves will be escorted down the interstate to Cumberland Boulevard for a short parade to Truist Park for a ticketed event inside the stadium.

The 2021 postseason was not supposed to happen like this - not for these Braves, who only won 88 games and were without arguably their best player, Ronald Acuña after his injury earlier in the summer. Despite their less-than-sterling resume, the team had something else that made them special beyond just wins and stats - they had a team spirit and a gritty resolve that showed up time and time again.

This is the first time the team has won the World Series title since 1995. The last time they appeared in the World Series was 1999.

