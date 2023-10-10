Braves getting rowdy sendoff to Philadelphia after electric Game 2 NLDS win

Fans will gather at noon on Tuesday to see the team off for Games 3 and 4.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Baves are headed north Tuesday following their electric come-from-behind win in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against Philadelphia - and fans will be on hand to give them a rowdy sendoff.

Fans will be gathered starting at noon for the sendoff outside Truist Park.

According to the team, Braves mascot Blooper, a live DJ and Braves Plaza host Lauren Hoffman will be among those on hand.

Games 3 and 4 of the NLDS will be played this week in Philly on Wednesday and Thursday night.

It was looking for much of Monday night like Atlanta would fall into a dire 2-0 hole in the series, before home runs by Travis d'Arnaud and Austin Riley late in the game put them ahead and then the team finished it in the top of the ninth with a game-ending double play for the ages.

Reliever A.J. Minter chalked up the win - in a line that will surely get placed alongside Joc Pederson's 2021 "We are those (motherf******)" - to "nothing but heart and nuts."

If you're headed to the ballpark Tuesday afternoon to cheer the team on their way to the airport, the team is encouraging everyone to dress up in Braves gear and bring signs!