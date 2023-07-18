Braves' Travis d’Arnaud signs contract extension for 2024 season

The catcher signed a one-year, $8 million contract deal for the 2024 season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves signed catcher Travis d’Arnaud to a one-year, $8 million contract for the 2024 season on Tuesday.

The contract includes an $8 million club option for 2025 with no buyout, the Braves said in a release.

The 34-year-old is batting .265/.338/.478 in 38 games this season, and over the past four years, he has compiled a .266/.326/.465 line with 42 home runs and 143 RBI in 249 games, according to stats from the Braves.

D’Arnaud was also named to his first All-Star team in 2022 and won the Silver Slugger Award in 2020.

The Long Beach, California, native joined the Braves on a two-year, $16 million contract in November 2019 and signed an additional two-year, $16 million contract for the '22-23 seasons.

D’Arnaud was initially drafted in the first round of the 2007 First-Year Player Draft by Philadelphia and made his major league debut in 2013 with the Mets.