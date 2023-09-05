'Truly historic and surreal' | Braves teams up with Georgia-based CBD company

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves announced their new partnership with Georgia-based CBD provider, Sympleaf Sport.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A new holistic health experience is coming to the Home of the Braves for the next six seasons.

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves announced their new partnership with Georgia-based CBD provider, Sympleaf Sport.

"Truly historic and surreal. Our path brought us to Braves Country in the early 90s; now, with The Battery Atlanta and the recent championship, the Braves brand has soared higher than ever," said Sympleaf Sport co-owner Ryan Dills.

The partnership will bring the CBD experience to Truist Park and The Battery. The company will also have a presence on the Braves Radio Network.

Sympleaf Sport’s provide individuals with CBD products, such as oils and others.

“When Major League Baseball opened the CBD partnership category for clubs to explore, it was important to us to engage a Georgia-based company committed to holistic health for their customers," said said Jim Allen, Atlanta Braves Senior Vice President of Corporate & Premium Partnerships.

The company's other co-owner Joe Salome said the partnership was a dream come true as they made history

"This is a dream come true for some hometown boys. One of the main reasons I got into sports marketing early in my career was to get tickets and access to events. And now we are an early mover in the CBD / MLB space, which is incredibly exciting," said Salome.