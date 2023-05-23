'For our tiniest fans and their All-Star mothers' | Northside Hospital and Atlanta Braves launch nursing lounge at Truist Park

Enhancing the fan experience at Truist Park, Atlanta Braves and Northside Hospital unveil a new nursing lounge for moms and babies.

ATLANTA — Northside Hospital and the Atlanta Braves came together Tuesday for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at Truist Park, celebrating the grand opening of the highly anticipated Northside Hospital Nursing Lounge.

“Braves baseball is for everyone, and this renovated space ensures that new moms have a place to care for their little ones while still being here to enjoy the game we all love," Danielle Bedasse, Braves vice president of community affairs and executive director of the Atlanta Braves Foundation said.

Designed to meet the needs of mothers and infants attending Braves games and other events at Truist Park, the lounge between the Left Field Gate and Section 141 is meant to provide a peaceful haven for moms and their little ones.

“The Northside Nursing Lounge at Truist Park is a place of respite and nourishment for our tiniest fans and their All-Star mothers,” Bedasse said.

The air-conditioned lounge is equipped with modern amenities and boasts cozy rocking chairs and recliners, a well-equipped changing table and TVs to keep guests entertained. In addition, lactation experts from Northside Hospital will be on hand to offer valuable advice and guidance on breastfeeding.

"Northside is a proud partner of the Braves and their fans, and we lead the nation in newborn deliveries," Lee Echols, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Northside Hospital said. "This is a perfect way to show our commitment to healthy moms and babies and to highlight our relationship with the Braves."