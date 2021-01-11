Watch parties set to be held at Truist Park for next World Series games

Tickets are starting at $10.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves fans have the opportunity to watch the next World Series game at Truist Park while the team plays in Houston against the Astros.

The Braves will hold a watch party Tues. Nov. 2, for Game 6. If a Game 7 is needed, the Braves will do the same thing again on Wed., Nov. 3.

The team said tickets are starting at $10. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. ahead of 8:09 p.m. first pitch.

Seating options for the watch parties include:

$10 Lower Level and Terrace Level

$20 Infiniti Club

$75** On Field

Atlanta took Game 1 of the series with a pair of home runs and scattered insurance runs, lifting them to a 6-2 win over the Astros. However, Game 2 went in a different direction for the Braves, as the Astros won by a final score of 7-2. The Braves rallied Friday night in their home ballpark to a 2-0 final score. And on Saturday, an astonishing comeback led to a 3-2 victory for the Braves.

Game 5 started with excitement when Adam Duvall hit a grand slam in the first inning. However, Houston gained momentum and came back to win 9-5 over the Braves.