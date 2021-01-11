x
Mlb

Watch parties set to be held at Truist Park for next World Series games

Tickets are starting at $10.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves fans have the opportunity to watch the next World Series game at Truist Park while the team plays in Houston against the Astros.

The Braves will hold a watch party Tues. Nov. 2, for Game 6. If a Game 7 is needed, the Braves will do the same thing again on Wed., Nov. 3.

The team said tickets are starting at $10. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. ahead of 8:09 p.m. first pitch.

 Seating options for the watch parties include:

  • $10 Lower Level and Terrace Level
  • $20 Infiniti Club
  • $75** On Field

Atlanta took Game 1 of the series with a pair of home runs and scattered insurance runs, lifting them to a 6-2 win over the Astros. However, Game 2 went in a different direction for the Braves, as the Astros won by a final score of 7-2. The Braves rallied Friday night in their home ballpark to a 2-0 final score. And on Saturday, an astonishing comeback led to a 3-2 victory for the Braves.

Game 5 started with excitement when Adam Duvall hit a grand slam in the first inning. However, Houston gained momentum and came back to win 9-5 over the Braves. 

With Atlanta leading 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, they are still one win away from winning the championship. The last time the team won the title was in 1995.

Get ticket information on the watch parties here.

    

