'The Burgundy Boys' | Meet the players behind the Atlanta Braves' wine club

ATLANTA — Some familiar faces are behind Atlanta's newest and most exclusive wine club.

What started out as a collective effort among several Atlanta Braves players, is now a way for them to toast their wins.

Pitcher Ian Anderson decided his rookie duty would be to carry a wine bag for the guys on the team while they're traveling. He continued to carry that bag and even turned it into an exclusive group naming themselves "The Burgundy Boys."

The Burgundy Boys, co-led by Braves' pitchers Luke Jackson and Anderson, includes coach Eddie Perez, and even outfielder Joc Pederson has crashed the wine club.

"So most of the time, it's me and Ian bringing the wine," Jackson said. "Everyone just kind of mooches off of us, it's kind of been our thing for a while but we kind of like it that way, because we get to choose what we drink."

Perez said when the team loses, they don't drink wine. But as the Braves have made their way through the NLCS and now are playing in the World Series, they've had some really good wines lately.

With selections from Australia to Spain and even California, each Braves wine connoisseur heads to the clubhouse after a win to celebrate with a bottle.

"We talk about it [the wine], act like we know what we're talking about, yell about fruits, and act like, you know, we're really wine snobs but we're not," Jackson said.

Eddie Perez said he makes sure the group knows the name of the wine and what country the wine comes from, apparently his hidden talent for the club.

"I can drink any wine and tell you what country it is," he said. "It took me years and I'm still learning about wine. Wine is my passion and they want to know about wine so I enjoy it, every time they drink, they open a nice bottle. We all enjoy it and we talk about it, and then hopefully we get the win the next day, and we talk about another wine."

As for the other members, each brings something different to the club.

"Eddie's got a great palate, he's got some age on us," Jackson said. "Ian acts all sophisticated like he is, and then I just throw out random things that I just saw like in a Netflix documentary."

Jackson added he usually just throws around some random words to describe the taste of the wine like "a new can of tennis balls" or "dirt."

"They were kind of doing a little bit of drinking on their own... wine, and I told them that they needed to be good teammates and share it," he said.

With each special win, comes a new bottle of wine. Recently, Anderson said they drank a cabernet when they clinched the pennant.

But what if they win the World Series? Jackson said, "there's not a bottle for that." Meanwhile, Anderson added it would have to be champagne.