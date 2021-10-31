World Series Game 5 moments | Braves squander early lead, fail to clinch at home

Houston threw cold water on things after Atlanta fans were buzzing early Sunday night in a 9-5 loss for the Braves.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Tonight was not the night for Braves fans.

The good news? They've still got two chances in Texas to bring this thing home. Game 6 is on Tuesday in Houston.

Original story below

Tonight, Braves fans are dearly hoping, is quite possibly the night.

There's something in the air around Atlanta as the Braves are set to seek out their first title in 26 years - the more characteristic dread of Atlanta sports fans seems to be, at least for the moment, replaced by a heady optimism.

The Battery is packed out, and fans are ready to party. These Braves, unlikely as they are to have gotten to this point, feel different.

They turned their season around, and beat the heavily favored Dodgers to get here. Now they've flipped the tables on the similarly-favored Astros, going up 3-1 coming into Game 5.

As the Braves take on Houston here in Atlanta, we will be tracking the major developments of the night in this article.

Note that this is not meant to be structured as a live blog, exactly - for true live updates we would recommend the Twitter feeds of our reporters Maria Martin and Reggie Chatman - but rather a space for the biggest moments and highlights that occur tonight.

You can find our updates below:

That's a final

Tonight will not be the night for the Braves. The series returns to Houston for Game 6 on Tuesday.

Hole gets deeper still

The Astros - who seem to have gotten the right hit at the right time every chance they've had tonight - make it 9-5 in the eighth inning on Carlos Correa's RBI single.

This would be some unwelcome history

Joe Buck on the FOX broadcast just mentioned the most runs a team has come back from and won in a World Series game was four - more than 100 years ago, in Game 6 of the 1919 World Series.

If the Braves can't overcome their current three-run deficit, the Astros would join the 1919 White Sox after coming back from 4-0 down earlier in the game.

Astros add another

The hole gets a little deeper for the Braves, as Martin Maldonado's seventh-inning RBI single makes it 8-5.

Minter meltdown

A bases loaded walk and a bloop single allowed to Marwin Gonzalez have brought three runs around for the Astros, who now lead the game 7-5.

He's been pulled and right hander Chris Martin has entered the game here in the top of the fifth.

The @astros offense is on another level tonight!



Houston leads! pic.twitter.com/QPC4Hd4lmt — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 1, 2021

FREDDIE GOES YARD

Man, this is a roller coaster of a game, huh?

Freddie Freeman walloped a mammoth home run in the bottom of the third to bring the Braves back ahead, 5-4.

Ohhhhh man. We might be in for one tonight 😅



Freddie puts the @Braves back in front! pic.twitter.com/ogh2r9X6gq — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 1, 2021

Lead gone

Jesse Chavez came in and did okay work cleaning things up, but still brought in two more runs with a single and a ground out.

And, like that, it's a tie ball game again, 4-4.

Davidson's night is done

The Astros pulled back two in the second inning, punctuated by Alex Bregman's RBI double, and after putting the first two guys on in the third starter Tucker Davidson leaves the game with the Braves in a bit of a pickle.

Jesse Chavez is in to face Carlos Correa.

Alex Bregman getting a run back for the Astros with an RBI double. pic.twitter.com/6kt8yV2yo7 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 1, 2021

GRAND. SLAM.

Adam Duvall has started the game off with fireworks, hitting a grand slam to send Truist Park into a frenzy.

GRAND SLAM!! WHAT A WAY TO START GAME 5!



Adam Duvall go off!! #BattleATL pic.twitter.com/aA71V0oOmU — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 1, 2021

Let history show that Ozzie Albies' hustle to beat out a double play ball helped this happen. That extended the inning, paving the way for Austin Riley's double and then Eddie Rosario's walk that brought Duvall up with the bases loaded.

Pregame

Here's what you need to know for pregame:

The start time is 8:15 p.m. ET, and it will be televised on FOX.

Lauren Alaina is singing the national anthem, and Braves pitching legend Greg Maddux is throwing out the first pitch.

And a heads up if you're trying to get into The Battery to get close to the action - the team says it's closed at the moment due to the volume of people there.