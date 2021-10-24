How to get tickets to see the Braves in the World Series in Atlanta

It's the team's first time in the World Series in more than two decades.

ATLANTA — Tickets for the World Series games to held in Atlanta go on sale to some fans on Monday.

The Atlanta Braves will face the Houston Astros in the World Series.

Games 3, 4 and 5 will be held at Truist Park.

It will mark the first World Series games to be played at Truist Park in Atlanta, as the Braves have not made the championship series since 1999. Truist Park opened in 2017.

The Braves are looking for their first World Series victory since 1995.

According to the team, single-game tickets for those games will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, October 26 at 10 a.m. Those tickets will go on sale at www.braves.com/postseason.

However, A-List Members and Braves Insiders will have the early access with a presale that begins on Monday, October 25, the team said in a press release.

To become a Braves Insider, fans can visit www.braves.com/postseason and join an email list. They'll receive access to the special presale.

The team did not specify how many tickets will be made available, or how much those tickets will cost.

The Houston Astros will have the home-field advantage in the World Series, as they went 95-67 in the regular season, while the Braves were 88-73 during the regular season.

The two teams did not play each other during the regular season.

The full World Series schedule is as follows (all times Eastern):

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 8:09 p.m. (Minute Maid Park, Houston)

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 8:09 p.m. (Minute Maid Park, Houston)

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 29 at 8:09 p.m. (Truist Park, Atlanta)

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 8:09 p.m. (Truist Park, Atlanta)

Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, Oct. 31 at 8:15 p.m. (Truist Park, Atlanta)

Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 8:09 p.m. (Minute Maid Park, Atlanta)

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 8:09 p.m. (Minute Maid Park, Atlanta)