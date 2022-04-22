Braves star Austin Riley, wife Anna welcome baby boy

They named him Eason Michael Riley, the mother shared in an Instagram post.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Braves star Austin Riley and his wife Anna Riley have welcomed a baby boy, with Anna announcing on Instagram that they had named him Eason Michael Riley.

She said he was born on Wednesday, April 20 at 7:35 a.m.

"We welcomed our biggest blessing into this world and we are so in love!" she wrote. "I can not believe he's really ours and we get to love him forever!

Riley, 25, and Anna got married in 2018. This is their first child.