Atlanta Braves announce revised 2021 spring training schedule

ATLANTA — Major League Baseball and the Atlanta Braves have announced the club's revised 2021 spring training schedule.
The Braves' 29-game schedule is set to start on Sunday, February 28 in Port Charlotte, Fla., against the defending American League champion Tampa Bay Rays.
The entire 29-game Grapefruit League schedule for the Braves this season will be played against five teams: the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Tampa Bay Rays.
Fourteen of the Grapefruit League games will be played at the Braves' Florida spring training facility, CoolToday Park in North Port, where they will play their first game of the spring season on March 2 against Minnesota.
They will finish their Grapefruit League season with back-to-back games against Boston on March 29 and 30, with the finale scheduled for the Red Sox's spring training home at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida.
The Braves's 2021 regular season is set to begin on the road on April 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves have a week-long road trip ahead of them with games against the Phillies and the Washington Nationals before they come back to Truist Park for the home opener against the Phillies on April 9.