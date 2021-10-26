World Series updates | Braves' Soler scores home run; free tacos

We're tracking the big developments from the opening game of the 2021 World Series tonight.

HOUSTON — The Atlanta Braves are in Houston Tuesday night, as they begin their chase for their first World Series title in 26 years.

The game began just after 8 p.m. ET, with Charlie Morton pitching for the Braves against Houston starter Framber Valdez.

It's a momentous occasion for Atlanta, which last saw a World Series appearance in 1999. The Braves had to beat the fearsome Los Angeles Dodgers to get to this point - and had to overcome the ghosts of last year, when they blew a 3-1 lead in the NLCS to L.A. and missed out on the World Series.

That spawned the #KillTheNarrative rallying cry - which will return for the World Series, with the Astros considered fairly strong favorites over the Braves.

As the Braves take the field in Houston, we will be tracking the major developments of the night in this article.

Note that this is not meant to be structured as a live blog, exactly - for true live updates we would recommend the Twitter feeds of our reporters Maria Martin and Reggie Chatman - but rather a space for the biggest moments and highlights that occur tonight.

You can find our updates below:

Out of a jam

Braves' starter Charlie Morton got into a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the first, but managed to get out of it and maintain Atlanta's 2-0 lead:

Free tacos!

America will get free tacos from Taco Bell on Nov. 4 after Ozzie Albies was able to steal a base!

FREE TACOS!! 🌮



Thanks to that steal by @ozzie, America gets free @TacoBell tacos on 11/4! pic.twitter.com/7syPgntxoa — MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2021

Home Run for The Braves!

Way to go Braves! Jorge Soler was the first player to hit a home run in the first plate appearance of a World Series. Check out the play below.

Jorge Soler is the first player to hit a HR in the 1st plate appearance of a #WorldSeries! pic.twitter.com/gorrGsPQh4 — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 27, 2021

National Anthem

Singer and actress Keke Palmer sang the national anthem during Game 1. After the performance, people started to react immediately on social media.

Pregame

Here's a reminder of what you need to know before first pitch:

Game 1's start time is 8:09 p.m. ET (this is 7:09 p.m. locally in Houston, which is in Central Time).