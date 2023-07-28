Albies, Riley, Ozuna power the Braves to a 10-7 victory over the Brewers

Ronald Acuña Jr. got the rally started in the fifth with a single and his 49th stolen base, most in the majors.

ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies singled in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit back-to-back homers in a four-run seventh and the major league-leading Atlanta Braves snapped a two-game skid with a 10-7 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

Ronald Acuña Jr. got the rally started in the fifth with a single and his 49th stolen base, most in the majors. After he scored on Albies' 73rd RBI, Albies went first to third on Riley's single and scored on Olson's sacrifice fly for a 6-4 lead.

Olson has 33 homers and 82 RBIs, second-most in the majors in both categories. He followed Riley's 23rd homer to give the Braves 11 back-to-back long balls this season. Atlanta leads the majors with 191 homers.

Marcell Ozuna made it 4-all in the fourth with his 19th homer.

The Braves (65-36) were coming off two straight losses in Boston and had dropped seven of 10, their worst 10-game stretch of the season. Raisel Iglesias worked a perfect ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances.

Milwaukee (57-47) began the night with a 1 1/2-game lead in the NL Central. The Brewers cut the lead to 10-7 in the eighth on Abraham Toro's three-run homer.

Joey Wiemer's bases-loaded single plated two runs in the fourth for a 4-3 Milwaukee lead and chased starter Yonny Chirinos, who made his Atlanta debut after getting claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Atlanta scored three runs with two outs in the second to take a 3-2 lead on Orlando Arcia's two-run single and Acuña's single.

The Brewers went up 2-0 in the top of the second on Abraham Toro's RBI groundout and Tyrone Taylor's single.

Adrian Houser (3-3) took the loss after allowing eight hits and six runs in four innings. Collin McHugh (4-1) gave up one hit in 1 1/3 innings.

The game started 32 minutes late because of heavy rain in the metro area, but none fell at Truist Park until some sprinkles in the fifth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: Manager Craig Counsell said RHP Brandon Woodruff, sidelined since April 8 with right shoulder inflammation, will make a third rehab start after he allowed one run and four hits with three strikeouts in four innings Thursday for the Single-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. ... LHP Justin Wilson was reinstated from the injured list after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022 but he apparently got hurt warming up in the bullpen in the seventh and couldn't enter the game.

Braves: Manager Brian Snitker said LHP Max Fried will make his fourth rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Gwinnett in Jacksonville, Fla. Fried, the team's ace, was supposed to start Wednesday but has been dealing with a stomach bug.

HONORING AARON

The Braves wore their Hank Aaron-inspired city edition uniforms to honor the late Hall of Famer during Hank Aaron week. The team announced its 36th sellout of the season, with 42,502 in attendance.

HEADING THIS WAY

Counsell looks forward to penciling 1B Carlos Santana's name in the lineup card when the 37-year-old slugger joins the team on Saturday. Santana was acquired Thursday in a trade with Pittsburgh.

“I think we're really happy to get just a proven player in this league,” Counsell said. “Very experienced, great reputation in the league and obviously somebody on both sides of the ball who be very effective and very helpful for this team.”

NEW FACE

With Braves third base coach Ron Washington away for his induction to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, Gwinnett manager Matt Tuiasosopo took his place. Washington played 10 years in the majors and has served as a coach or manager since 1996, including the last seven years on Atlanta's staff.

UP NEXT