ATLANTA — After taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series over the weekend at home, the Atlanta Braves head west as the series continues against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday evening.

Braves fans know all too well about feeling too comfortable with a series lead. No need to remind you about a similar lead last season.

The Braves will look to Charlie Morton as he takes the mound in Game 3 of the series. Walker Buehler is expected to get the start for the Dodgers.

Just two wins away from a World Series birth, the Braves must win at least one of the next three in LA. It won't be easy.

The Braves’ last win at Dodger Stadium was June 9, 2018. They’ve lost nine straight in Los Angeles, getting swept in a three-game series in late August and were shut out twice in the 2018 NL Division Series. Going back to the 2013 NLDS, the Braves have dropped 19 of their last 22 in LA.

First pitch for Game 3 is at 5:08 p.m. EST on TBS.