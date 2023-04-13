Beer sales extended at Truist Park during Braves games | Here's why

The move comes as at least five other teams have extended alcohol sales in response to MLB's new rules.

ATLANTA — Braves fans who like to enjoy a cold adult beverage during the game just got good news -- they'll now have a little more time to do so.

11Alive learned that alcohol sales have now been extended inside Truist Park until the end of the eighth inning in response to the faster pace of play due to Major League Baseball's new rules that have sped up the game.

That move went into effect during the Braves previous homestand against the San Diego Padres and Cincinnati Reds that just wrapped up. However, this is not the first time the team has done this. The Braves have sold alcohol past the seventh inning in prior seasons, including last year.

At least five other teams -- the San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers -- have extended their alcohol sales through the eighth inning as well.

The Miami Marlins and New York Mets, two foes in the Braves division, will still have seventh-inning cutoffs, but haven't ruled out possible changes.

Thanks to MLB's new pitch clock, among a few other rules, game times across the league have declined remarkably this season. The average game time is down on average 31 minutes per game through nearly two weeks of play. That would be on track to be the quickest pace of play since 1984.

The MLB does not regulate the sale of alcohol, but rather the team. Traditionally, alcohol sales have ended after the seventh inning concludes in effort to avoid overserving customers who have to drive home.

The new rules are forcing the hands of teams in order to ensure the best fan experience possible, and now Braves fans can combat the time crunch with an extra inning to enjoy their favorite drink.