'I'm a little nervous' | Braves fan 9-months pregnant reacts as husband goes to World Series

ATLANTA — Cameron Rose is serious about the Atlanta Braves.

So much so, he drove three hours to Truist Park from Pelham, Alabama. He left behind his wife, Hollie, who is nine months pregnant with their first child.

Cameron was pictured at Game 5 of the World Series with a sign that said, "My wife is nine months pregnant and let me come."

Hollie told 11Alive, she and her husband are huge Braves fans. She said she didn't even hesitate when he asked to go.

"I was perfectly fine with it," she said. "If it was me, I would be the one going and you'd be staying here."

Hollie said their love for the Braves brought them closer together.

"We've been fans forever," she said.

While her husband is cheering on the Braves from Truist Park, Hollie said she is rooting for them from her house and trying not to go into labor.

"I'm a little nervous," she said. "They just need to bring home a win so then I can go into labor with my husband home."

The couple is expecting a baby boy. Hollie said they may name him after one of the Braves stars.

"Rosario Rose does have a good ring to it," she said. "Sounds like a plan to me."