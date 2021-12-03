Braves welcoming fans back for first time at Truist Park since 2019

The team will open Truist Park with a 33 percent capacity for the home opener in April.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves will welcome fans back into the stadium for its home opener on Friday, April 9, against the Philadelphia Phillies. Although the team will open Truist Park with only a 33 percent capacity, it's the first time fans will be there since October 2019.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be modified seating around the ballpark in socially-distanced pods (primarily two and four fans each). Attendees will need to wear masks when not actively eating or drinking. Other safety measures include mobile ticketing for a contactless experience along with enhanced sanitation.

The Braves said on Friday that A-List Members and single game ticket buyers received an email earlier Friday confirming their April tickets will be returned to their accounts.

They said A-List Members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to the 14 games in April and secure seats in socially distanced pods. Single game ticket buyers will receive access to a single game presale to purchase tickets for April home games, have the option to use their credit towards future regular season home games in 2021, or request a refund.

The team said after the presale for A-List Members and single game ticket buyers, a general on-sale will be available online to the general public starting March 30 at 10 a.m.

“After a long and difficult year, we are excited to welcome Braves fans back to Truist Park beginning on April 9th.” said Derek Schiller, President and CEO of the Braves.

“Baseball has had a healing affect over the course of our history, and we look forward to be a place where our fans can come, have fun and enjoy cheering on their favorite team in a welcoming environment," Schiller added.