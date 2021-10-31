Atlanta Braves announce starting pitcher for World Series Game 5

The team currently leads the best-of-seven series 3-1 against the Houston Astros.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves said Tucker Davidson will be the starting pitcher in Game 5 of the World Series.

The pressure is on as the Braves have a chance to take home the championship title. The team currently leads the best-of-seven series 3-1 against the Houston Astros.

Left-hander Davidson, who made four starts for the club during the regular season, joined the Braves in the series as Charlie Morton's replacement after his injury. When the Braves won Game 1, they also suffered a major loss when Morton left the game with a broken fibula.

Davidson, 25, compiled a 3.60 ERA across 20 innings in his four starts for Atlanta this season, which all came in May and June. He struck out 18 and walked eight, allowing 15 hits and three home runs.

A forearm injury caused him to miss most of the rest of the season. He made one comeback start for Triple-A Gwinnett, on Oct. 3, allowing one run in three innings with five strikeouts and a walk.

Tucker Davidson will be tonight’s starting pitcher. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 31, 2021

On Tuesday, Atlanta took Game 1 with a pair of home runs and scattered insurance runs, lifting them to a 6-2 win over the Astros. However, Game 2 went in a different direction for the Braves, as the Astros won by a final score of 7-2. The Braves rallied Friday night in their home ballpark to a 2-0 final score. And on Saturday, an astonishing comeback led to a 3-2 victory for the Braves.

Atlanta hopes to keep the momentum going Sunday night to shut down the Astros. If the Braves lose, the series will continue Tuesday in Houston.