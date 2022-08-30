Braves grand slam found in Pennsylvania's Allegheny River

Braves first baseman Matt Olson hit it out of PNC Park in Pennsylvania Wednesday night.

PITTSBURGH — A grand slam led to a deep dive in Pittsburg after the Atlanta Braves game last Wednesday.

Braves first baseman Matt Olson hit it out of PNC Park in Pennsylvania Wednesday night, helping Atlanta's hometown team win 14 to 2 against the Pirates.

According to Pittsburg Public Safety, the "monster grand slam" landed into the Allegheny River.

In a social media post, the agency shared a photo of a scuba diver holding a baseball near the ballpark.

"River Rescue completed a different kind of rescue, so Braves, if you want Olson's grand slam ball, we have it," the agency tweeted. "Have your people call our people (send a DM)."

Twitter users replied to the agency, hoping to nab the souvenir.

"I'll take that baseball off of your hands. I'm a Braves fan here in PA. It'll be cheaper to send it to me than to Georgia," one user wrote.

"Can I have this baseball my girlfriend is in love with Matt Olson," another Georgia sports fan wrote.

