Everything you need to know about Braves home opener at Truist Park

ATLANTA — The Braves are red hot to begin the season and now they're looking to keep rolling into Atlanta on Thursday, as they get set to play their home opener in front of a packed house at Truist Park.

After beginning the season with a series win over the Washington Nationals and then traveling to St. Louis to sweep the Cardinals in a three-game set, the Braves have opened the campaign a sizzling 5-1 and sit in first place in the National League East.

Now, Braves County welcomes them home for the first time this season. Here's everything fans should know about Thursday's home opener in Atlanta.

Who do the Braves play?

The Braves will welcome their NL West foe San Diego Padres into town for a best-of-four series. The Padres have begun the season 3-3 -- splitting a four-game set vs. the Rockies and splitting a two-game set vs. the Diamondbacks.

They have a star-studded group led by Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts and Yu Darvish.

The Braves went 3-4 (1-2 at home) against San Diego in 2022.

What time is the game and where is it televised?

First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. with the game being telecast locally on Bally Sports Southeast. For those out-of-market, the game will be broadcast nationally on MLB Network.

Who is pitching?

The Braves will send budding ace Spencer Strider (1-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound to face off against Padres lefty Blake Snell (0-1, 6.23 ERA).

Who is throwing out the first pitch?

Two-time national championship-winning and former University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett will be warming up his right rocket to let it fly from the mound to home Thursday night.

Who is singing the national anthem?

Atlanta Braves opera tenor Timothy Miller, a fan favorite, will sing his beautiful rendition of The Star Spangled Banner employees of Truist Bank hold a giant American flag on the field.

Will there be a flyover?

It isn't a true opener if there isn't a flyover, right? Fans will get to feel the exhilaration of formation flyover from two F-22 fighter jets paired up alongside two F-35 fighter jets from Eglin Air Force Base in Cobb County.

Will there be a promotional giveaway at the gates?

All fans who come to the game will receive an Atlanta Braves 2023 magnetic schedule.

What does the weather look like?

The forecast currently calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 84 degrees, and a low Thursday night dropping to only 61. There is a 30% chance of rain and wind will be moving at 8 miles per hour from south to southwest.