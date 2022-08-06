'So grateful for the opportunity' | 12-year-old battling cancer gets Make-A-Wish granted by Braves

Jackson Hall battled B-Cell Lymphoma and goes for his one-year cancer-free scan Thursday.

ATLANTA — The Braves granted a wish to 12-year-old Jackson Hall before their game Wednesday night.

Jackson battled B-Cell Lymphoma and goes for his one-year cancer-free scan Thursday.

Before Jackson's scan, Make-A-Wish and the Braves partnered to make him a Brave for the day. He got a tour of the clubhouse with Austin Riley and got to warm up with the team.

Jackson said his favorite part of the day was hanging out with the players and hitting in the batting cages. He even shares something in common with Dansby Swanson – their favorite jersey number is 7.

"He was like, 'You're going to take my spot for the day," Jackson said. "He was really nice."

Although Jackson had several options for his Make-A-Wish, he knew it had to be with the Braves.

"I just love the Braves, I grew up watching them," he said. "Since they won the World Series, it's even cooler."

Jackson said he watches every Braves game. He said watching the games helped him, while he was going through treatments.

"It was the coolest thing I've ever done. And I'm so grateful for the opportunity," Jackson said. "It's just so great... and it was just so fun."