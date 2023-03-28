Everything new for fans to experience at Truist Park in 2023 | What to know

Example video title will go here for this video

Braves fans can now get a sneak peek of what to expect when they arrive at the ballpark.

With Opening Day just a few short days away, the Braves had it all on display during their 2023 media day -- giving an inside look at everything new to expect at and around Truist Park during the new season.

11Alive also spoke with Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller who talked about the team's outlook and expectations heading into the new season.