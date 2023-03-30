Everything you need to know for Braves Opening Day

Atlanta is deep, young and belief is sky high that they're as good as anyone in baseball.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — It's been roughly five months since Dansby Swanson, Matt Olson and Travis d'Arnaud each went down swinging and the Braves ended their postseason prematurely against the Phillies.

The Braves are defending champions no more. They begin the 2023 season Thursday intent on reversing that and recapturing a title.

Atlanta is deep, young and belief is sky high that they're as good as anyone in baseball.

They'll kick things off on the road today, with a sunny outlook in the nation's capital and on their hopes for a strong 2023. Here's what you need to know:

Braves Opening Day basics

Who : Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

: Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals What : MLB Opening Day

: MLB Opening Day Where : Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C. When : 1:05 p.m. ET

: 1:05 p.m. ET TV : Bally Sports Southeast

: Bally Sports Southeast Streaming : Limited options here. You can purchase Fubo TV or, if you're out of market, MLB.tv

: Limited options here. You can purchase Fubo TV or, if you're out of market, MLB.tv Radio: 680 The Fan / 97.3 FM. You can download the 680 The Fan app on Google Play or the Apple App Store to listen to the call.

Braves Opening Day lineup

The team tweeted it out this morning:

Ronald Acuña Jr. RF Matt Olson 1B Austin Riley 3B Ozzie Albies 2B Sean Murphy C Marcell Ozuna LF Michael Harris II CF Travis d'Arnaud DH Orlando Arcia SS

Max Fried is the starting pitcher.

Braves Opening Day roster

Here's the full roster:

Pitchers : Nick Anderson, Jesse Chavez, Max Fried, Joe Jiménez, Dylan Lee, Lucas Luetge, Collin McHugh, A.J. Minter, Charlie Morton, Jared Shuster, Spencer Strider, Michael Tonkin, Kirby Yates

: Nick Anderson, Jesse Chavez, Max Fried, Joe Jiménez, Dylan Lee, Lucas Luetge, Collin McHugh, A.J. Minter, Charlie Morton, Jared Shuster, Spencer Strider, Michael Tonkin, Kirby Yates Catchers : Travis d'Arnaud, Sean Murphy

: Travis d'Arnaud, Sean Murphy Infielders : Ehire Adrianza, Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Matt Olson, Austin Riley

: Ehire Adrianza, Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Matt Olson, Austin Riley Outfielders: Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II, Sam Hilliard, Marcell Ozuna, Kevin Pillar, Eddie Rosario