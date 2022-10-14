x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mlb

Braves and Phillies tied 1-1 heading into NLDS Game 3

The matchup Friday is the 22nd time these teams match up this season.
Credit: AP
Atlanta Braves Austin Riley, left, and Atlanta Braves Eddie Rosario celebrate a win during the ninth inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 3-0.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA — The Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves play in Game 3 of the NLDS. The series is tied 1-1.

Philadelphia is 47-34 at home and 87-75 overall. The Phillies have hit 205 total home runs to rank sixth in the majors.

Atlanta has a 101-61 record overall and a 46-35 record on the road. The Braves are 79-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the 22nd time these teams match up this season. The Braves have a 12-9 advantage in the season series.

Top Performers

J.T. Realmuto has 26 doubles, five triples, 22 home runs and 84 RBI while hitting .274 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 9-for-33 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 32 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 96 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 14-for-36 with a double and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Last 10 Games

Phillies: 6-4, .215 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by one run.

Braves: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs.

Injuries

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Darren O'Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Laurens school board says students who spelled out racial slur at football game can return in January

Before You Leave, Check This Out