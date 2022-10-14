Braves and Phillies tied 1-1 heading into NLDS Game 3

The matchup Friday is the 22nd time these teams match up this season.

ATLANTA — The Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves play in Game 3 of the NLDS. The series is tied 1-1.

Philadelphia is 47-34 at home and 87-75 overall. The Phillies have hit 205 total home runs to rank sixth in the majors.

Atlanta has a 101-61 record overall and a 46-35 record on the road. The Braves are 79-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the 22nd time these teams match up this season. The Braves have a 12-9 advantage in the season series.

Top Performers

J.T. Realmuto has 26 doubles, five triples, 22 home runs and 84 RBI while hitting .274 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 9-for-33 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 32 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 96 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 14-for-36 with a double and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Last 10 Games

Phillies: 6-4, .215 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by one run.

Braves: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs.

Injuries

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)