Braves vs. Phillies kick off NLDS | How to watch

ATLANTA — The postseason has returned to Atlanta. And after the remarkable momentum the Braves rode all the way to their first World Series title in 26 years a season ago, they're looking to do the same again this year.
It all starts on Tuesday when the Braves welcome their NL East foe, the Philadelphia Phillies, to Truist Park for the best-of-five NLDS series. The Phillies ended an 11-year postseason drought and swept the St. Louis Cardinals in a best-of-three Wild Card series.
The MLB released the postseason schedule for the first two division series games on Sunday. Below are the details of the Braves-Phillies series and how you can watch:
Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 1 at Truist Park:
- Tuesday Oct. 11 at 1:07 p.m. EST on Fox
Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 2 at Truist Park:
- Wednesday Oct. 12 at 4:35 p.m. EST on Fox
With seats already sold out for both Games 1 and 2 this week, secondary ticket markets will be the place to look to secure your seats to both games vs. the Fightin Phils.
Braves postseason tickets
- On StubHub for NLDS Game 1, a single ticket in the 400 level is available for around $80. There are some 400 level seats available below $65 on Seat Geek. At VividSeats, 400 level tickets are available for as low as $66.
- NLDS Game 2 tickets: For the 400 level, as low as $67 on StubHub, $65 on Seat Geek, $64 on VividSeats.
- NLDS Game 5 tickets: For the 400 level, as low as $81 on StubHub, $77 on VividSeats and 300 level for $140 on Seat Geek (no 400 level tickets there).
Braves postseason parking passes
Prices have not been released yet. The team site notes: "Parking will be made available for purchase once the dates and times of the games are known. Single game ticket purchasers will receive information on parking after game times are finalized."
Braves postseason TV schedule
- NLDS Game 1: Fox
- NLDS Game 2: Fox
- NLDS Game 3: FS1
- NLDS Game 4: FS1
- NLDS Game 5: FS1
- NLCS Game 1: Fox/FS1
- NLCS Game 2: Fox/FS1
- NLCS Game 3: FS1
- NLCS Game 4: Fox/FS1
- NLCS Game 5: FS1
- NLCS Game 6: FS1
- NLCS Game 7: Fox/FS1
The World Series will be broadcast on Fox.