The 37-year-old righty went 14-6 on the season for the Braves. He is 7-4 in his postseason career.

ATLANTA — Charlie Morton was on the mound the last time the Houston Astros won a World Series title. Now, he's the starting pitcher in Game 1 for the Atlanta Braves. He talked about facing the Astros with the sign-stealing scandal still hanging over the team's head.

“I never questioned how good those guys were and how good they are," he said. "So that’s my focus. I’m pitching against a really good baseball team."

The 37-year-old (turns 38 on Nov. 12) righty went 14-6 on the season for the Braves. He is 7-4 in his postseason career.

Five things about Charlie Morton

Morton went unbeaten in nine straight postseason appearances (eight starts), beginning with Game 7 of the 2017 ALCS vs. New York Yankees (when he played for the Astros). He became the sixth pitcher in postseason history to win at least seven straight decisions.





This is Morton's second stint with the Atlanta Braves. He previously played for them in 2008 before playing in Pittsburgh (2009-15), Philadelphia (2016), Houston (2017-18), Tampa Bay (2019-20). He is a two-time All-Star (2018 and 2019) and won the World Series while with the Astros in 2017.

Morton is married to his wife, Cindy. They have four children, Cam, Grace, Benji and Emelia, and live in Bradenton, Fla. Cam is an acronym for Charles Alfred Morton V, his full name. The Astros clinched the American League West on the day Emelia was born in 2018. His teammate, George Springer video called Charlie at the hospital from the clubhouse celebration.