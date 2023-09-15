How you buy this year's Braves playoff merchandise

The team released the new playoff shirts, hats and sweatshirts, among others, on Thursday as Atlanta gets set for what they hope will be a long October run.

ATLANTA — It's been a big week for the Atlanta Braves and their fans. The team punched their postseason ticket Sunday, won the division on Wednesday and now fans can officially buy 2023 postseason merchandise.

The team released the new playoff shirts, hats and sweatshirts, among others, on Thursday as Atlanta gets set for what they hope will be a long October run.

The Braves postseason merchandise is now available at the Braves Clubhouse Store and Threads at The Battery Atlanta. Both retail locations will have different postseason shirts and caps for men, women and kids. You can also buy the Braves gear here on mlbshop.com.