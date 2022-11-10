'We want to keep them here' | Business at the Battery is booming as the Braves start their postseason run

Businesses at the Battery react to large crowds during the Braves' postseason run.

ATLANTA — Businesses at Truist Park are seeing a boost in sales as the postseason run begins for the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves' first game against the Phillies completely sold out. With over 41,000 fans inside Truist Park and thousands more hanging out at the Battery, businesses saw the day as a win no matter what the final score ended up being.

“So many people are coming out to support us, we need that, and we really appreciate it,” Vince Wade, a Goldberg's employee, said, and added later, "Hopefully, they’re here all day. We want to keep them here."

Wade said fans were lined up Tuesday at 7 a.m. The crowds had filled every table and booth inside and outside of Goldberg’s.

Customers were also walking around shopping at stores like Dress Up in the Battery, where manager Chelsea Arnett said these huge crowds are great for their bottom line.

“This store hit record breaking numbers last year," Arnett said. "It’s really helped boost the store but post season last year helped it explode."

Businesses said that the best part is that during the postseason, most customers out at the Battery come together for one goal and team.

“This is like a family. Everybody loves each other and supports each other,” Wade said.