'There's nothing like it!' | Braves supporters break records with sold-out game

ATLANTA — This season, Braves enthusiasts broke attendance records at Truist Park, selling out game one in the World Series. About 41,000 fans inside the stadium were ready for the postseason play.

Many fans gathered early Tuesday morning at The Battery to get the best seat in the house.

“I just came to see the Braves get a win, have some fun,” said Markel March from Atlanta.

Supporters who filled the stands came from all over the South, including neighboring states.

“It’s an amazing atmosphere, there’s nothing like it,” said Cayden Champion, who came to the game with his dad from Alabama.

All of the fans who spoke with 11Alive said they’re hoping for a repeat of last year’s run.

“Hopefully we get the sweep finish out and go to the next round,” said March.

Many fans are hopeful for a back-to-back world series title win from the Braves this year.

This series against the Phillies is the best three out of five. Unfortunately, the Braves fell short in Game 1 against the Phillies at 7 to 6.