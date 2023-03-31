Braves sign fan-favorite Charlie Culberson to minor league deal

Braves fans were delivered more good news Friday afternoon -- a fan-favorite is back.

The team has reached a deal to bring utility man Charlie Culberson back to Atlanta on a minor league deal, according to the transactions page on the official website for Minor League Baseball.

Culberson was assigned to the Gwinnett Stripers, the Braves Triple-A affiliate.

Braves fans fell in love with Culberson after he was traded to Atlanta in a package of multiple players in 2017 in exchange for outfielder Matt Kemp. Culberson than re-upped his deal in 2019 on a 1-year, $3.9 million deal and in 2020 on a 1-year $1 million deal.

The 34-year-old most recently played with the Texas Rangers in 2021 and 2022 and also made appearances on Braves Live on Bally Sports South and Southeast during the team's World Series run in 2021.

While in Atlanta, Culberson was known for his smooth flow (and Dansby Swanson-esque appearance) as well as his baseball heroics in the clutch.

In his three previous seasons with the Braves, Culberson hit a combined .265 with 17 HRs and 66 RBI while playing in 230 games.

Details of his contract have not yet been released.