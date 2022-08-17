Braves sign outfielder Michael Harris to eight-year contract

ATLANTA — A big contract for the hometown kid.
The Atlanta Braves announced Tuesday that they signed outfielder Michael Harris II, a Stockbridge High School graduate, to an eight-year contract worth $72 million that runs through the 2030 season.
The deal includes a $15 million club option for 2031 with a $5 million buyout and a $20 million club option for 2032 with a $5 million buyout.
According to the Braves, Harris will make $5 million per season for 2023-2024, $8 million per season for 2025-2026, $9 million in 2027, $10 million per season in 2028-2029 and $12 million in 2030. The deal will be worth $102 million over 10 years if both options are exercised.
Harris II, 21, is hitting .287 with 12 home runs, 13 stolen bases and 39 RBI in 71 games this season. He played his first major league game at 21 years, 82 days old, becoming the youngest Georgia-born player to debut for the Braves since they moved to Atlanta in 1966.