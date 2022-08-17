Braves sign outfielder Michael Harris to eight-year contract

Harris is a Stockbridge High School graduate. His contract is worth $72 million that runs through the 2030 season.

ATLANTA — A big contract for the hometown kid.

The Atlanta Braves announced Tuesday that they signed outfielder Michael Harris II, a Stockbridge High School graduate, to an eight-year contract worth $72 million that runs through the 2030 season.

The deal includes a $15 million club option for 2031 with a $5 million buyout and a $20 million club option for 2032 with a $5 million buyout.

According to the Braves, Harris will make $5 million per season for 2023-2024, $8 million per season for 2025-2026, $9 million in 2027, $10 million per season in 2028-2029 and $12 million in 2030. The deal will be worth $102 million over 10 years if both options are exercised.