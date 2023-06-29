x
MLB All-Star starters announced | Here's which Braves players made it

The Braves led the way for all teams in the National League with 3 All-Star starters.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves will be well-represented at July's Mid-Summer Classic after springing out of the gates to an incredible first-half of the season -- leading all of the National League in wins through at least the end of June.

The starters for the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Seattle were announced Thursday night on ESPN. The Braves led the way for all teams in the NL with three All-Star starters.

Atlanta Braves All-Star starters

  • OF Ronald Acuña Jr. (3,082,600 votes -- MLB-leading vote-getter)
  • SS Orlando Arcia
  • C Sean Murphy

National League All-Star Starters

  • C - Sean Murphy (Atlanta Braves)
  • 1B - Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers)
  • 2B - Luis Arraez (Miami Marlins)
  • 3B - Nolan Arenado (St. Louis Cardinals)
  • SS - Orlando Arcia (Atlanta Braves)
  • OF - Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves)
  • OF - Corbin Carroll (Arizona Diamondbacks)
  • OF - Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers)
  • DH - J.D. Martinez (Los Angeles Dodgers)
Credit: AP
Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia, left, celebrates with Ronald Acuna Jr. after driving in the winning run against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning of baseball game Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

American League All-Star Starters

  • C - Jonah Heim ( Texas Rangers)
  • 1B - Yandy Diaz (Tampa Bay Rays)
  • 2B - Marcus Semien (Texas Rangers)
  • 3B - Josh Jung (Texas Rangers)
  • SS - Corey Seager (Texas Rangers)
  • OF - Aaron Judge (New York Yankees)
  • OF - Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels)
  • OF - Randy Arozarena (Tampa Bay Rays)
  • DH - Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels)

