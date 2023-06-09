'Pour Larry a Crown!' | After last night's home run call, Braves buying fans named Larry a free drink

ATLANTA — A memorable call that sent Braves Country into a frenzy Thursday night after their dramatic walk-off home run against the division rival Mets is now being honored at Friday night's game.
"Pour Larry a Crown!" a call remarked by Bally Sports Southeast Braves color analyst Jeff Francoeur directed toward Braves Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones (whose first name is Larry), had social media buzzing.
Now the Atlanta Braves are doing something special for their fans Friday night, but there's one rule -- you have to be named Larry! The team is buying fans with the first name of the Braves legend one free Crown Royal canned cocktail for its series opener against the Washington Nationals.
Fans named Larry can go to the Crown Royal Walk-Off Market at section 131 inside Truist Park, with their valid 21+ ID, to claim their drink.
The Braves received resounding positive reviews across social media for their Thursday night broadcast, where they stacked the booth with Francoeur, Chipper Jones, and Hall of Fame pitchers John Smoltz and Tom Glavine for a one-night exclusive special broadcast.
To relive the legendary call one more time, just watch below:
Do you have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at WhereAtlantaSpeaks@11Alive.com.
MORE WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE
- Download our streaming app on Roku and Fire TV
- Download the 11Alive News mobile app
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
- Watch live streams on YouTube