Here's parking information, the schedule, route and everything else you need to know about the Atlanta Braves World Series parade.

ATLANTA — With the Atlanta Braves winning the World Series this week for the first time in 26 years, the excitement is in the air as the team plans its parade. We are breaking down all the details for you.

WHEN

The World Series Parade is Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at 12 p.m.

ROUTE OF PARADE

There was a lot of question about if the parade would be held in Atlanta or in Cobb County. The answer: both.

The parade route will begin in Atlanta at the corner of Marietta Street NW and Peachtree Street and travel north to Peachtree and 10th Street. The parade will then travel toward Cobb County on Cobb Parkway, beginning at the corner of Riverwood Parkway and culminating at Circle 75 Parkway.

Following this, a post-parade celebration and concert will be held at Truist Park.





SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

12 p.m. - Parade begins in Atlanta

1:15 p.m. - Parade pauses at Peachtree Street and 10th Street

2 p.m. - Parade resumes at Cobb Parkway and Riverwood Parkway

3 p.m. - Parade ends at Battery Avenue

3:30 p.m. - Truist Park Ceremony begins

4:30 p.m. - Ludacris / Big Boi concert begins

6 p.m. - Event concludes

PARADE PARKING IN ATLANTA, MARTA

Parking for the parade is extremely limited and will be very challenging, particularly in the City of Atlanta due to the number of roads that will be closed.

Fans are encouraged to take MARTA to any of the Downtown locations near Centennial Olympic Park. The Peachtree Center or GWCC Station is about a 10 minute walk to the park. For more MARTA details, click here. The bottom line: ARRIVE EARLY and come with a plan.

POST-PARADE CELEBRATION AND CONCERT

Following the parade, a celebration and concert will take place at Truist Park. It will feature Atlanta natives and Grammy Award-winning artists, Ludacris and Big Boi.

TICKETS AND PARKING AT TRUIST

Tickets for the post-parade celebration and concert are free, but they must be reserved in advance. They will be available online at braves.com/parade starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Premium and A-List Members and Braves Insiders will receive early access to reserve their tickets, beginning at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively.

As of 2:15 p.m., Thursday, it appears tickets were sold out to this portion of the festivities.

You are encouraged to purchase parking at the stadium and The Battery in advance. Lots at The Battery will open at 9 a.m.

THE BATTERY ACCESS

The Battery Atlanta will have limited capacity on Friday. Access for non-ticket holders will be granted on a first come, first serve basis, the team said.

SCHOOLS CLOSED

A number of Metro Atlanta schools have decided to close for the day so that students and faculty can attend the celebration.

Atlanta Public Schools

Clayton County Schools

Cobb County Schools

Fulton County Schools

DeKalb County Schools

Douglas County Schools

Gwinnett County Schools

TRAFFIC, ROADS CLOSED

Of course, with any parade, you can expect roads to be closed to cars. In Atlanta, roads surrounding the parade route will close at 11 a.m. on Friday, according to APD.

In Cobb County, roads will start to close around 10 a.m., county officials said. That includes Cobb Parkway, Circle 75 Parkway, Akers Mill Road, Cobb Galleria Parkway and Riverwood Parkway (see map below).

WEATHER

Rain will not be a factor, but Braves fans should dress warmly if they plan on being around Atlanta or Truist Park during the day celebrating our champions.

Temperatures in the late morning will be in the upper 40s and climb to the mid to upper 50s late in the afternoon.

It will be a dry day, but there will be a bit of cloud cover to block the warm sun from getting through.

PHOTOS

We want to see Braves Country in full-force! Share your photos with us throughout the day by simply texting them to us at: 404-885-7600.

HOW TO WATCH