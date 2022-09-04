Atlanta Braves receive World Series Championship ring -- and yes, it has a pearl

Check out the bling.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves World Series ring made a shiny debut on Saturday.

The ring, produced by the jeweler Jostens, is chock full of symbolism.

And, yes, it includes a pearl.

A video revealing the ring notes several features that tip the cap to Braves lore:

18.71-karat white gold, a nod to the team's incorporation in 1871

150 diamonds on the Atlanta "A," for the team's 150th anniversary last year

755 total diamonds on the ring, for Hank Aaron's 755 career home runs

44 specifically emerald-cut diamonds, for Hank Aaron's playing No. 44

11 rubies on the inside of the ring, placed into the stands of a carved stadium design where the team's 11 home runs in the 2021 postseason landed

One of the ring's defining features beyond all of this, however, is a pearl - recall Joc Pederson's pearl necklaces that became an iconic rallying symbol of Atlanta's championship run.

PHOTOS | Atlanta Braves World Series ring 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13

The pearl is placed on the side of the ring, in the center of the World Series trophy, surrounded by a baseball diamond made of, well, diamonds. Above the side design are the team's name and "2021."

"FOR THE A" appears surrounded by diamonds on the bottom of the ring, as well. The ring also features what the jewelry said are the first working lights inside a championship ring which resemble Truist Park. The lights illuminate the inner portion under the "A" on top, a nod to the playoff series outcomes that led them to the championship - 3-1 over Milwaukee in the NLDS, 4-2 over the L.A. Dodgers in the NLCS and, of course, 4-2 over the Houston Astros in the World Series.

And in one engraving, the words "WE ARE THOSE..." appear with the words "2021 World Champions," a nod to Pederson's rally cry of "We are those mfers."