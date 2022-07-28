Delta unveils newly-designed plane for Braves World Series Champs

Here's a look at the 738 aircraft.

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has dedicated a plan to our very own 2021 World Series Champs.

The Atlanta Braves were honored with a newly designed 738 aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Thursday.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian, Braves President Derek Schiller, Braves manager Brian Snitker, second baseman Ozzie Albies and Braves mascot Blooper were all there for the unveiling.

"It's awesome," Snitker said at the event. "We're so proud to be a part of the Delta family."

The manager also applauded how Delta treats Atlanta's hometown team.

"They take really good care of us, those flight attendants, everybody really looks after us and pampers us for six months a year. To see this right now; we're very, very proud," he said.

In a tweet, Delta said also showed some team spirit.

"Nothing but love for our hometown team," the airline said on social media.