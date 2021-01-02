Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones joins the Braves as a hitting consultant

Jones spent his entire baseball career with the Braves.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones has joined the club's coaching staff as a part-time hitting consultant.

Jones spent his entire 19-year major league career with the Braves, and was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

Jones started with the club in 1993 as a 21-year-old shortstop, after the Braves drafted him three years earlier.

According to the team, Jones, a native of DeLand, Florida, played in 2,499 games over the course of his career and retired in 2012 at the age of 40.

He was an eight-time All-Star and the 1999 National League MVP, finishing his career with a .303 career average, 468 home runs and 1,623 runs batted in.