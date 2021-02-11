Removal of the 'Script Indians' sign is expected to take several days.

CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Indians prepare to transition to their new name as the Cleveland Guardians, the Brilliant Electric Sign Company started removing the "Script Indians" sign from the Progressive Field scoreboard on Tuesday morning.

The sign’s removal is expected to be a multi-day process. The Indians tell 3News the first letter to come down will be the script "I."

This moment comes as the Indians are facing a lawsuit from the Cleveland Guardians roller derby team to block the name change. The derby team’s lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Northern Ohio alleges the ball club shortchanged the derby team, as 3News’ Mark Naymik reported last week. The lawsuit says negotiations between the derby and ballclub “broke down” Tuesday (Oct. 26).

