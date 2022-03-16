Braves bring back postseason hero Eddie Rosario

The team announced a new contract with the outfielder on Wednesday.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves said Wednesday they were bringing back one of the team's heroes of the 2021 World Series run.

The team announced they had signed outfielder Eddie Rosario to a two-year contract worth $18 million. The deal also includes an option for the Braves to retain the 30-year-old for a third year.

After joining Atlanta in a trade with Cleveland last year, Rosario hit .271 with seven home runs.

He hit .560 with three home runs during the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers en route to winning the NLCS MVP award.

That included a pivotal home run to send the Braves on their way to victory in Game 6 against the Dodgers, a win that clinched their trip to the World Series.

Seems like a great day to Tweet this 😎#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/wA8e1n4Fa0 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 16, 2022

Overall in the playoffs he hit .383 with three home runs and 11 RBIs.