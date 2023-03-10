Everything Braves fans need to know about postseason games at Truist Park

Braves fans are beyond excited for what they hope is another magical World Series run.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are just days away from beginning a postseason run they hope will mirror the likes of the one just a few years ago -- when they dominated and won the World Series.

After finishing the season with the best record in Major League Baseball at 104-58 and securing home-field advantage throughout the postseason, the expectations in Atlanta are high -- and rightly so.

They'll be looking to redeem themselves after bowing out to the division-rival Phillies in the NLDS a season ago -- a team they could very well find themselves against when this year's NLDS kicks off on Saturday. Regardless of who they play, Braves fans are excited for what this postseason could bring.

The Braves held their first-ever postseason media day on Tuesday and shared everything from parking information, new postseason campaign, delicious menu items and even a new team retail store that will alleviate lines in The Battery. Here's everything you need to know:

Braves postseason parking information

For those who have already purchased playoff tickets, you may be wondering why you aren't able to buy your parking tickets yet. That's because postseason parking tickets won't go on sale until the Braves know what time their NLDS games will be played.

That won't come until either Wednesday or Thursday night, with Thursday being more realistic. The game times will come when all four Wild Card series' are over. Once the Braves know their game time, the parking tickets won't be released until the next morning. You can find out all that information here.

Braves "As One" postseason campaign

After the Atlanta Braves went "Back 2 Battle" in last postseason's NLDS loss (a carryover from their 2021 campaign "Battle ATL" in which they won the World Series), the team decided to keep their mantra simple this year. The team is rallying behind "As One" which symbolizes the Braves' tight-knit bond the teammates have with each other.

"For us, it’s all or nothing, and no goal is accomplished unless the entire team is all in, as one. When we say 'team,' we don’t just mean the players on the field. It extends to coaches, staff, and front office. It permeates outside of the gates of Truist Park throughout Atlanta, Georgia, the southeast, the county, and the world. From the roar of 42,000 faithful fans packed in the park, to the high-fives and hugs of all throughout Braves Country - we play as one; we cheer as one; we fight as one. And we win as one."

The Braves are also embodying that spirit themselves with a mural inside The Battery on the Comcast building, seen below.

Braves are putting up this really cool mural of the team on the Comcast building inside The Battery ahead of the playoffs pic.twitter.com/bP3aCXYuTE — Reeves Jackson (@ReevesJackson_) October 3, 2023

Braves merchandise and new team retail store

Big news for Atlanta Braves fans. The pain of waiting for long lines outside the two Braves retail stores during the postseason crowds is going to be alleviated just a bit.

The team announced at its media day that a third retail store will be opening up next to the Coca-Cola Roxy, which is away from the one near Wahlburger's and Punch Bowl Social and the Braves Clubhouse Store which is just inside the right field gates.

Here's the merch the Braves have on tap this October in the clubhouse stores:

New food at Truist Park

If you don't know by now, the Atlanta Braves continue to offer up some of the most unique menu items in the entire sport.

Their new postseason additions are no different.

Here is a full list of what they are now offering for fans inside Truist Park this October, including some drink options.

The Brushback: Half a pound of tender beef brisket, smoked for 12 hours right in the outfield, topped with melted provolone cheese, caramelized sweet onions and savory mushrooms, spicy jalapenos, on a toasted hoagie with au jus on the side. It will be available at The Carvery near section 111.

Half a pound of tender beef brisket, smoked for 12 hours right in the outfield, topped with melted provolone cheese, caramelized sweet onions and savory mushrooms, spicy jalapenos, on a toasted hoagie with au jus on the side. It will be available at The Carvery near section 111. The Fowl Pole : Trio of skewered sweet tea brined chicken thighs fried to perfection. Available at Coops Championship Chicken near sections 138 and 320.

: Trio of skewered sweet tea brined chicken thighs fried to perfection. Available at Coops Championship Chicken near sections 138 and 320. Sweet Grounder: Charbroiled sweet Italian sausage covered with provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, tobacco onions and garlic aioli on a soft roll. Available at the concession stand 1871 Grille near section 141.

Charbroiled sweet Italian sausage covered with provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, tobacco onions and garlic aioli on a soft roll. Available at the concession stand 1871 Grille near section 141. Whole ‘Nother Ball Game: A gigantic 28-ounce all-beef Italian meatball braised in San Marzano Pomodoro sauce for 2 hours, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and sauce. It's nestled in a pizza crust "glove" designed to resemble a baseball-in-glove look, except it's a meatball in a glove-shaped pizza crust. It is available at 1871 Grille near section 113.

A gigantic 28-ounce all-beef Italian meatball braised in San Marzano Pomodoro sauce for 2 hours, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and sauce. It's nestled in a pizza crust "glove" designed to resemble a baseball-in-glove look, except it's a meatball in a glove-shaped pizza crust. It is available at 1871 Grille near section 113. “Chicken ain’t nothing but a bird Blue”: Double stack fried wet lemon pepper chicken breast sandwiched between 3 glazed donuts and Southern angry pickled green tomatoes finished with peach bourbon coulis and powdered sugar. Available at 1871 Grille near sections 215 and 239.

Double stack fried wet lemon pepper chicken breast sandwiched between 3 glazed donuts and Southern angry pickled green tomatoes finished with peach bourbon coulis and powdered sugar. Available at 1871 Grille near sections 215 and 239. Left Field Lemonade: Lit vodka, lemonade, Lemon Wheel. Available near section 144.

Lit vodka, lemonade, Lemon Wheel. Available near section 144. Sweet Georgia Peach Smash: Coopers Craft Whiskey, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Sliced Peach, Seltzer Water. Available near section 216.

Coopers Craft Whiskey, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Sliced Peach, Seltzer Water. Available near section 216. Mashing Margarita: El Jimador Silver Tequila, Lime Juice, Orange Juice, Simple Syrup, Lime Wheel. Available near section 238.

Take a gander at these three behemoths:

Ceremonial first pitches

Braves Hall of Famer Andruw Jones, who just had his No. 25 jersey retired with Atlanta, will throw out the first pitch Saturday night before Game 1 of the NLDS.

Grammy Award-winner Jason Isbell will throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Game 2 on Monday.

Sounds from the Braves president & CEO

Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said before the year that he believed the Braves would have a better team this year than they ever had before. After a 104-win season and a countless number of records set, Schiller was asked what gave him that feeling.