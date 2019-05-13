PHOENIX (AP) - Fried (5-2) was hit on the left hand by a liner and had to leave in the second inning Tuesday against the Dodgers. The left-hander did not miss his turn in the rotation and allowed three runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts.

Tyler Flowers had two RBIs, including a run-scoring triple in the eighth inning.

Luke Jackson allowed two hits in two innings for his fourth save.

Atlanta has won consecutive series in Arizona for the first time since 2003-04.

The Diamondbacks loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, but Sean Newcomb struck out Christian Walker and right fielder Nick Markakis made a diving catch to rob Wilmer Flores.

Adam Jones hit a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks, who have lost six of eight.

Arizona's Zack Godley (1-3) was bumped to the bullpen after allowing at least four runs in four of his first six starts. His return to the rotation was more like a relief appearance.

Godley gave up three hits in the second inning, including Ender Inciarte's RBI bloop single to left, and fellow starting pitcher Zack Greinke pinch-hit for him in the bottom half.

Greinke, one of the best hitting pitchers in baseball, lined a single up the middle, but was stranded after left fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. made a leaping grab on Jones' hard-hit ball in the gap. Greinke is 2-for-4 in his career as a pinch hitter.

Camargo drove in two with a single and Flowers added a run-scoring single off Jon Duplantier in the third inning to put Atlanta up 4-0. The runs allowed were the first in five big league appearances by Duplantier this season.

GAUSMAN DROPS APPEAL

Braves right-hander Kevin Gausman dropped his appeal of a five-game suspension for intentionally throwing at Miami pitcher José Ureña on May 3. Gausman made two starts after being suspended by MLB, including a 6-4 win over Arizona Saturday night. He would be eligible to return to Atlanta's rotation on Saturday, giving him an extra day's rest.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: 1B Freddie Freeman was a late scratch with a head cold and was replaced by Charlie Culberson, who went 3 for 4. ... Acuña was hit on the left wrist by a pitch from Duplantier in the third inning, but stayed in the game after being checked out by a trainer.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (0-2, 5.94 ERA) has allowed 11 earned runs in 16 2/3 innings heading into Tuesday's start against St. Louis.

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (2-1, 3.30) needs six strikeouts against Pittsburgh on Monday to reach 800 for his career. He would be the second-fastest left-hander in games played (125) to reach the milestone, behind Frank Tanana (120).