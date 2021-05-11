x
Mlb

Halo seen around sun over Truist Park as Braves celebrate win

This optical phenomenon happens when the sun's rays are refracted or bent by ice crystals within clouds.

ATLANTA — As fans were waiting to cheer on their World Series Champions Friday in the Braves Victory Parade, they noticed something in the sky. A halo, or ring around the sun, shined above Truist Park and The Battery. 

This optical phenomenon happens when the sun's rays are refracted or bent by ice crystals within clouds. Normally these clouds are hazy, high-level clouds. 

Credit: WXIA

Another more technical name for the ring is a 22-degree halo because of the angle at which the sun's light is refracted through the ice crystals. 

Something fun to consider; when you double 22, you get 44, the famed number of the late Hank Aaron.

Could it have been Aaron sending a message down to his Atlanta Braves?

