Widow of Hank Aaron: 'For 47 years, Henry and I walked this journey together'

Billye Suber Aaron spoke at the funeral of her late husband, Henry Louis Aaron, at Friendship Baptist Church.

ATLANTA — Billye Suber Aaron, the widow of the late, great Henry "Hank" Louis Aaron, spoke at his funeral Wednesday afternoon. She followed past presidents, MLB commissioners, friends and other dignitaries.

"For forty-seven years," she said in her soft, shaky voice to the small crowd at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta, "Henry and I walked this journey together. A journey that ended on Friday morning when we were not able to awaken him. He had slept into eternity."

She said she thanked God for the "opportunity" to be his wife. The Home Run King, the baseball legend. The man who gave so much to the city of Atlanta.

"Our little lives. Our big problems, have collided in a place of sorrow, where our darkest night - has overtaken us - and consumed our every waiting hour," she said.

Aaron said she is thankful for the comfort she has received from so many people since his passing on Jan. 22.

"You have stood by our side. You have helped us get through these past few days. You have encouraged us to remember that our lives are in God's hands and that we must find strength and solace in that."

She said she was so appreciative for those who braved the pandemic and weather - and took a risk - to be with them.