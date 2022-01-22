Atlanta marks one year since passing of Hank Aaron

At the time of his death, Aaron was remembered as much, much more than a ball player.

ATLANTA — Saturday marks one year since Hank Aaron's passing, and Atlanta stopped to reflect on the memory of a man who was a once-in-a-lifetime figure in sports and culture and made a profound impact on the city's community.

At the time of his death at 86 years old on Jan. 22, 2021, Aaron was remembered as much, much more than a ball player - his dream chaser scholarship recipients remembered him as a man who opened countless doors while his friends and neighbors paid tribute to a "salt of the earth" figure who "loved his community and he wanted to be a part of it."

And, of course, he was indeed a towering sports figure, whose on-field exploits were made all the more remarkable by the racism and hate they were met with off the field.

11Alive Anchor Shiba Russell talked with Aaron's widow, Billye, last month at the Mayor’s Masked Ball, and she spoke of how "very impressed and very honored" she is by how people remember her husband. Earlier this month, Hammerin' Hank was laid to rest at this permanent gravesite at Atlanta's South-View Cemetery.

This all followed on a World Series run for the Braves that many felt was infused with Aaron's spirit - the chairman of the team thanking him as one of the two "angels" looking over Atlanta as they won a championship for the first time in more than 25 years.

The Braves tweeted: "We miss you, Hank."

We miss you, Hank 💙 pic.twitter.com/sFJEZSnnME — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 22, 2022

On Saturday, the city posted a remembrance to mark one year since his passing, and on Friday the Atlanta History Center noted last week marked 40 years since his induction to the Hall of Fame.

Today, we pause to reflect and remember the legacy of Hank Aaron on the one year anniversary of his passing #Atlanta #HenryAaron @Braves @MLB @baseballhall https://t.co/AzVPF3KF6Z — Atlanta City Council (@atlcouncil) January 22, 2022

When Hank Aaron joined the @Braves in 1966, he was already one of baseball’s greatests. He overcame intense racism & broke Babe Ruth’s HR record in 1974––a record he kept for 33 yrs. Jan. 13 marked the 40th anniversary of Hammerin’ Hank's election to the Baseball Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/ACDLFr2rNP — Atlanta History Center (@ATLHistCenter) January 21, 2022