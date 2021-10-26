We asked Houston fans what they think of the Braves | Here's what they said

11Alive's Jerry Carnes is in Houston this week, and he found some Astros fans to share their thoughts on the visiting Braves. It was a bit of a mixed bag.

ATLANTA — The Braves are set to chase a championship Monday with the World Series beginning in Houston.

Atlanta wasn't ever expected to be here while the Astros - who have now appeared in three of the last five World Series - are becoming something of a Fall Classic staple.

So while baseball fans here in Atlanta might be familiar with the Astros, we were wondering - what do they think of us?

11Alive's Jerry Carnes is in Houston this week, and he found some Astros fans to share their thoughts on the visiting Braves. It was a bit of a mixed bag.

Some said they admire the Braves' style - one fan called them "scrappy" - while others sheepishly admitted they actually don't know anything about the Braves at all.

"What do you know about the Braves?" Jerry asked one woman in Houston.

"Absolutely nothing," she answered.

He had to give another the name of the Braves manager, Brian Snitker - and help her pronounce it.

"You don't know the manager for the Braves?" he asked her. "No I don't," she said.

"Brian Snitker. Just say that out loud. Brian... Snitker," Jerry urged her.

But another fan, who called the Braves "scrappy," knew a bit about the team.

"I know they're playing without (Ronald) Acuña and they made it here," he said, impressed with the team's resolve.

Another Astros fan said he liked their attitude.

"They seem excited.... and Eddie Rosario is really great," that fan said.

Jerry actually found one fan in Houston who'd lived in Atlanta before.

"You're a Braves fan?" Jerry asked him.

"I like both, man. I'm torn in between," he said.

Finally, Jerry asked one fan if she respected the Braves for reaching the World Series. She did not give the answer he was hoping for.

She sighed and paused.

"Oh don't, don't! Not that heavy sigh!" Jerry said.

One of the fans he spoke to, though, predicted a "good series."