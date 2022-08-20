Mustard announced as winner of Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog Derby, loses after 'heartbreaking' replay ruling

CLEVELAND — It was a crushing night for Mustard and his fans as the saga of the 2022 Cleveland Hot Dog Derby continued on Friday.
The condiment, Mustard for the Cleveland Guardians has had quite a tough season with a record of 0-54.
Last night, 3News' Dave Chudowsky caught footage of what many thought was Mustard's first win of the season.
Despite Mustard being announced the winner, his celebration didn't last long as the race was overturned by Slider the mascot, giving Ketchup the victory, once again.
Recently, Mustard returned to Progressive Field after the Cleveland Guardians sent Mustard to their High-A affiliate, the Lake County Captains. During his stint in Lake County, Mustard made a comeback, recording a victory.
Last night, the official Guardians Hot Dogs account Tweeted, "HOT DOG DERBY ALERT MUSTARD WON!!!!!!!!!!! Wait… What?!"
Later, the Guardians Hot Dogs Twitter followed up, calling the overturn "Unbelievable" and "Heartbreaking."
Earlier this season, 3News' Austin Love investigated why Mustard keeps losing the hot dog races at Progressive Field.
