'Tiniest Braves fan,' baby in NICU during World Series, goes to first game

ATLANTA — A NICU baby born weighing just two pounds during the Braves' World Series run back in October, who was dubbed the "tiniest Braves fan," has now had the chance to finally see the team in person.

Emerson "Emmy" Lou Sweeney was born premature at about 27 weeks and spent the first 84 days of her life in the NICU.

In January though, her parents, Britnie and Jeremy, reported that she was coming along fantastically - getting larger and stronger and even outgrowing the mini Braves shirt nurses had made for her.

This week, her parents said they took her to Truist Park for the first time.

"She's just the happiest baby in the world, she's healthy and so much fun and so sweet," her father, Jeremy, said. "She had an awesome time, she just really loved it."

He said he and Emmy Lou hadn't missed a game at home this season. But it was particularly special being there in person - on a World Series replica ring giveaway night, no less.

"I don't know if it's just the colors and the motion and everything, but she definitely gets happy when we're getting to watch our Braves," Jeremy said. "We were really excited to get to take her to her first Braves game."

The family shared photos from experience, including the "first game" certificate the Braves give out to young fans going to a game for the first time.