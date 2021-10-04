Here's when the Braves will take on the Brewers in the NLDS

The first two games of the best-of-five series will be played at the Brewers' home.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves clinched the National League East title last week, but now the real test begins; the postseason.

It starts with the National League Division Series when the Braves take on Milwaukee, which was once home to the Braves franchise. The first two games of the best-of-five series will be played at the Brewers' home.

Game 1 on Friday will start at 4:37 p.m. eastern.

Game 2 will be Saturday, Oct. 9 at 5:07 p.m. eastern.

Games 3 and 4 are set for Truist Park in Atlanta Monday, Oct. 11, and Tuesday, Oct. 12. Those game times will be set later.

If a Game 5 is needed, it will take place on Thursday, Oct. 14.

The Braves won their division last Thursday, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3, completing a three-game sweep. It's the fourth straight year the Braves clinched the NL East title.

Fans are celebrating the team's success. In fact, Atlanta recorded the second-highest attendance of any team in Major League Baseball during the regular season this year, according to the team. The Braves welcomed more than 2.3 million fans to Truist Park this season.