Fans were invited to send off the Braves to Houston with a bang at Truist Park.

ATLANTA — Braves fans gathered Monday to send off the team with a bang as the team headed off to Houston for the World Series!

The Heavy Hitters, Tomahawk Team, and BLOOPER were packed with the fans outside of the Third Base Gate on Battery Avenue for the sendoff.

Fans were encouraged to bring their "A-game," and come equipped with signs while draped in Braves gear. It's all about sending the players off with warm regards and wishing them luck in their quest to bring home a trophy.

Fans pack Truist Park to cheer on Braves as team departs for World Series 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

The Braves and Astros will go head-to-head on Tuesday for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series.